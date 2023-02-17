Helen Carrick, aged 43, is known to frequent the Bramley and Pudsey areas of Leeds. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “ Police are appealing for information to help trace a woman who is wanted on a recall to prison. Helen Carrick, aged 43, is wanted on a recall to prison but is also wanted in connection with a recent theft offence in Pudsey.

“She frequents the Bramley and Pudsey areas of Leeds. Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Police via 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting 13230081444. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”