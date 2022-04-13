Leeds police close down cannabis grow with dangerous electrics after raid on Chapel Allerton home
Police have uncovered a cannabis grow after raiding a home in Leeds.
By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 11:40 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 11:42 am
Officers from the Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) found a number of cannabis plants in a property in Chapel Allerton.
They shut down the grow and shared pictures on Facebook, showing dangerously full plug sockets.
The NPT said: "Leeds North East NPT have closed down a cannabis grow in the Chapel Allerton ward.
"If you suspect one is near you, you can call us on 101 and you don't have to give your name. All reports are followed up on."