Officers made the discovery after forcing their way into Lucas Smith's home on East Grange Square, Belle Isle.

Leeds Crown Court heard the officers went to the property where he lived with his children on April 30, 2019.

Phillip Standfast, prosecuting, said Smith, 27, refused to allow the officers into the house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers found a safe containing over £4,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis growing in a child's bedroom at a house on East Grange Square, Belle Isle.

The defendant said he would set his dog on them and shoot them if they came inside.

More officers were called to assist and they forced entry into the house.

Mr Standfast said an "amateurish" small scale cannabis grow was discovered in a child's bedroom.

A small bag of cocaine was also found and Smith was arrested and taken to a police station.

When he was told he was going to be charged with possessing drugs with intent to supply he asked the officers: "Is this in relation to the safe?"

Police then returned to conduct a further search of the house and found the safe.

There was no key for the safe in the property but it was forced open.

Mr Standfast said the safe contained 120 bags of cocaine worth £4,639 and £1,445 in cash.

Smith refused to comment during an interview.

He pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply, producing cannabis and possessing criminal property.

The court heard Smith pleaded guilty to possessing the cocaine on the basis that the safe did not belong to him but was being stored there by others.

Smith has previous convictions for possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Oliver Jarvis, mitigating, said Smith pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Mr Jarvis said Smith agreed to store the safe for others in order to clear a drug debt.

Judge Robin Mairs gave Smith a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.