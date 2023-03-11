Leeds police catch 'dumb criminals' on the run after officers followed their footprints in the snow
Police in Leeds have joked about giving a “dumbest criminal award” to two suspected thieves in the city, who were caught after officers followed their footprints in the snow.
On Thursday night, West Yorkshire Police said two suspects abandoned a stolen car and ran off. Unfortunately for them, officers were able to track them down after following their footprints in the heavy snowfall – which led to their house.
The force’s Dogs Unit tweeted: “A rather snowy night didn’t deter the thieves, however, the cold must have numbed their brains! Tonight’s dumbest criminal award goes to two of Leeds finest who abandon a stolen car and run off, only for officers to follow their footsteps in the snow to their house.”
Twitter users were in hysterics after reading the post. One said: “They should have run backwards so the footsteps went the other way!” While another added: “That’s one of the funniest things I’ve seen all evening, love it.”
More than 100 schools were closed on Friday as Leeds woke up to a blanket of heavy snow. The Met Office has issued a new warning for snow and ice on Saturday, as more snow is on the way.