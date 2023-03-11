On Thursday night, West Yorkshire Police said two suspects abandoned a stolen car and ran off. Unfortunately for them, officers were able to track them down after following their footprints in the heavy snowfall – which led to their house.

The force’s Dogs Unit tweeted: “A rather snowy night didn’t deter the thieves, however, the cold must have numbed their brains! Tonight’s dumbest criminal award goes to two of Leeds finest who abandon a stolen car and run off, only for officers to follow their footsteps in the snow to their house.”

Twitter users were in hysterics after reading the post. One said: “They should have run backwards so the footsteps went the other way!” While another added: “That’s one of the funniest things I’ve seen all evening, love it.”

Officers from West Yorkshire Police's dogs unit followed the footprints of two suspected thieves in the snow (Photo: WYP)