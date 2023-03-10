Leeds school closures: Live list of schools as more than 100 shut in city in snow chaos for parents
Over a hundred schools in Leeds have announced that they are shut today due to more heavy overnight snowfall.
A number of schools in Leeds closed early yesterday (Thursday) as snow began falling throughout the day and many have announced that they will not be opening at all this morning (Friday). Others have announced that they will be opening later than usual or requesting students to work online at home.
It comes following heavy overnight snowfall in the city and as the Met Office has an amber warning in place for Leeds until midday today. The Met Office has warned that “significant disruption” is expected on the roads, trainlines and at Leeds Bradford Airport and that power cuts are expected. On Thursday, dozens of schools sent students home early and there was disruption city-wide.
For the full list and latest updates on which schools are closed and which are opening later than scheduled follow our live blog below:
Friday schools closure updates for Leeds following heavy snowfall
Below is the full list on the Leeds City Council website of school closures in Leeds:
Alder Tree Primary Academy (formerly known as Mill Field Primary )
Allerton Grange High School
Ashfield Primary School - Skeleton staff only open for those families who need us due to most staff not being able to travel safely into school with snow.
Bardsey Primary Academy
Beecroft Primary School
Benton Park School
Birchfield Primary School
Bishop Young Church of England Academy (formerly DYCA)
Bramham Primary School
Bramley Park Academy
Bruntcliffe Academy
Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School
Churwell Primary School
Cookridge Holy Trinity C of E Primary School
Co-Operative Academy Priesthorpe
Ebor Gardens Primary Academy
Elements Primary School
Elliott Hudson College
Fountain Primary School
Grange Farm Primary School
Hollybush Primary School
Holy Name Catholic Voluntary Academy (Cookridge)
Horsforth School
Kirkstall St Stephen's C of E Primary School
Leeds City Academy
Leeds East Academy
Leeds West Academy
Low Road Primary School
Manston Primary School
Morley Newlands Primary Academy
Mount St Mary's Catholic High School
New Bewerley Community School
Park Spring Primary School
Park View Primary Academy
Parklands Primary School
Pool-in-Wharfedale C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Pudsey Grammar School (Formerly known as Pudsey Grangefield)
Pudsey Lowtown Primary School
Richmond Hill Primary Academy School
Ryecroft Academy
Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School
Seacroft Grange Primary School
Shadwell Primary School
Southway KS3 & KS4 Extended Educational Provision
Springwell Leeds Academy
St Augustine's Catholic Primary School
St Bartholomew's CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School
St Chad's C of E Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Hunslet
St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Horsforth (Voluntary Academy)
St Oswald's C of E Primary School
St Theresa's Catholic Primary School
Swarcliffe Primary School
The Rodillian Academy
The Ruth Gorse Academy
The Stephen Longfellow Academy
Victoria Primary Academy
West SILC Milestone Site
Westgate Primary School
Westwood Primary School
Whingate Primary School
Whinmoor St Paul's C of E Primary School
Whitecote Primary School
Windmill Primary School
Woodkirk Academy
Yeadon Westfield Infant School
More and more schools in Leeds are confirming that they will be shut today by the minute. Here are the latest list of schools to have confirmed:
Abbey Grange C of E Academy
Adel Primary School
Adel St John The Baptist C of E Primary School
Allerton C of E Primary School - School will open at 10am and close at 2pm for those that need to send their children in to school
Asquith Primary School
Austhorpe Primary School
Blackgates Primary Academy
Boston Spa Academy
Bracken Edge Primary School
Bramley St Peter's CE Voluntary Aided Primary School
Broadgate Primary School
Carr Manor Community School Primary Phase -School opening at 10:30am
Carr Manor Community School Secondary Phase - School opening at 10:30am
Cobden Primary School
Cockburn School - Specialist Status in Performing Arts
Colton Primary School
Co-op Academy Nightingale
Corpus Christi Catholic College
Drighlington Primary School
Garforth Academy
Gildersome Primary School
Greenmount Primary School
Grimes Dyke Primary School
Highfield Primary School
Hill Top Primary Academy
Hillcrest Primary Academy
Holy Trinity Church of England Academy, Rothwell
Horsforth Featherbank Primary School
Horsforth Newlaithes Primary School
Hugh Gaitskell Primary School
Hunslet Moor Primary School
Lane End Primary
Lawnswood School
Lower Wortley Primary School
Meanwood C of E Primary School
Middleton St Mary's CE Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Otley All Saints C of E Primary School
Oulton Academy (formley known as Royds)
Park Spring Primary School
Pivot Academy Leeds East
Primrose Lane Primary School
Quarry Mount Primary School
Rawdon St Peter's C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Rosebank Primary School
Rothwell Victoria Junior School
Roundhay All Through School 04–18: Primary Campus
Rufford Park Primary School
St Benedict's Catholic Primary School
St Margaret's C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School
St Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy
Stanningley Primary School
Thorner C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School
West Oaks School
Wykebeck Primary School
The below list of schools have also confirmed that they will be closed today:
Alwoodley Primary School
Beechwood Primary School
Brigshaw High School
Clapgate Primary School
Cockburn John Charles Academy
Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy
Co-op Academy Brownhill
Greenside Primary School
Hawksworth C of E Primary School
Holy Rosary and St Anne's Catholic Primary School
Ingram Road Primary School
Ireland Wood Primary School
Kirkstall Valley Primary School
Manor Wood Primary (Formerly known as Carr Manor Primary)
Moortown Primary School (Sphere Federation) - School will be open from 10.30am
Oulton Primary School - Initial plan is for school to open at 10am to allow time for pupils/staff to travel safely. Closure could still be possible depending on staffing numbers.
Raynville Academy
Scholes (Elmet) Primary School (Sphere Federation) - School will be open from 10.30am
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School, Voluntary Academy - Delayed start of 10.30am, in the first instance, due to adverse weather conditions making it unsafe to travel.
St James' C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Wetherby (Sphere Federation) - School will be open from 10.30am
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pudsey (voluntary academy)
St Mary’s CE Primary Academy, Hunslet
Swinnow Primary School
Temple Learning Academy Through School (Primary Phase)
Temple Learning Academy Through School (Secondary Phase)
The following schools have also confirmed that they will be shut today:
Clapgate Primary School
Allerton High School - School closed because of bad weather. Student work on Google Classroom.
Burley St Matthias' C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Cobden Primary School
Cottingley Primary Academy
Crawshaw Academy
Kirkstall St Stephen's C of E Primary School
Shakespeare Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Otley (Voluntary Academy)
St Peter's C of E Primary School, Leeds
The Farnley Academy
Thorpe Primary School
Weetwood Primary School
Westerton Primary Academy
The below Leeds schools have also announced that they will be closed unless stated otherwise:
Alder Tree Primary Academy (formerly known as Mill Field Primary )
Allerton Bywater Primary School
Bankside Primary School
Bramhope Primary School - Due to adverse travel conditions and the ongoing forecast, school is closed today. Please log on to the school website for further information. Thank you
Christ Church Upper Armley CE Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Cookridge Primary School
East SILC - John Jamieson School
Hawksworth Wood Primary School
Middleton Primary School
Moor Allerton Hall Primary School
Pudsey Bolton Royd Primary School
Quarry Mount Primary School
Sharp Lane Primary School
Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Primary, Voluntary Academy
St Matthew's C of E Aided Primary School
St Paul's Catholic Primary School
Talbot Primary School - School will be open from 10.30am
Valley View Community Primary School
Wigton Moor Primary School
More than a hundred schools shutting today and the sun beginning to shine, it’s the perfect conditions to enjoy a spot of sledging with the family. Click the link below to view some of the best spots in Leeds: