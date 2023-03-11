Leeds snow: Live traffic and travel updates as Met Office issues extreme weather warning for snow and ice
A rare yellow weather warning remains in place today after Leeds was hit with heavy snow this week.
Further snow is predicted from 5pm this evening (Saturday 11 March), with icy conditions set to remain and cause disruption for travellers.
In an update issued by the Met Office today the weather forecaster said: “Further snowfall has the potential to cause disruption Saturday evening into Sunday. There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”
Live updates as Met Office issues extreme weather warning for snow and ice
Several flights from Leeds Bradford Airport are delayed this morning, including the 6am flight to Dublin on Ryan Air and the Tenerife South flight at 6.30am.
LBA has issued a warning to customers about the snow disruption. It reads: “SNOW DISRUPTION - LEEDS BRADFORD IS OPEN, PASSENGERS SHOULD CHECK WITH YOUR AIRLINE FOR THE MOST UP TO DATE INFORMATION.”
BBC Weather predicts sleet between 5pm and 9pm this evening, with temperatures dropping to 1C from 8pm.