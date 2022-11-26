Manor Road in Horsforth became a one way street more than six months ago. Despite this, West Yorkshire Police say drivers are still going down it the wrong way and have warned there will be extra patrols.

Officers stopped by the no-entry sign for 15 minutes on Thursday. In that time, they stopped and spoke to five drivers who were about to drive through in the wrong direction. When the new road markings were introduced in July, police stopped 49 drivers in one day – and warned then that there was “no excuse”.

But some residents called for the signs to be illuminated at night, with one commenting: “Maybe they need to look at what is causing people to use this shortcut and try fix it? That roundabout is ridiculous at rush hour.”

Manor Road in Horsforth has been a one-way street for more than six months (Photo: WYP)

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “It's been six months since Manor Road, Horsforth became a one way street. This morning officers stopped by for just 15 minutes, and in that time, spoke to five drivers who were about to drive straight through.

"Officers also attended here earlier this month issuing penalty notices to drivers. Driving without due care and attention can incur a £100 fine and 3 penalty points. Alternatively a fine for contravening signs like this is £50.

