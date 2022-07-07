At the request of residents, NPT Officers attended Manor Road in Horsforth yesterday afternoon due to reports of motorists ignoring or not seeing the recently-installed no-entry signage.

In a social media update, officers said: "The reason for our attendance was to advise drivers of the new one-way system & prevent any accidents from occurring.

"In total, 49 drivers were stopped, advised of the recent change and asked to turn around, with more deciding not to turn at the last moment after seeing us present."

Police said they would continue to monitor the road in the future.