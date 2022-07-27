Police in Horsforth stop 14 drivers in a night for driving the wrong way down a one-way street

Some of the not-so-subtle markings in Horsforth...

Last night, 14 drivers were given tickets for driving the wrong way down Manor Road in Horsforth, while a further vehicle was flagged up as being uninsured and was recovered by officers.

The tongue-in-cheek post to social media by the Leeds Northwest Neighbourhood Policing team stated: “Last night NPT officers attended Manor Road, Horsforth again after we received reports that drivers were still struggling with the signage (as you can see, it is pretty cryptic!) and driving the wrong way down the one-way system.

“You may remember our previous post where around 50 drivers were advised on the (then-recent) change and asked to turn around.