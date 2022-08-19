Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Leeds West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out the operation in Pudsey.

The ‘smiley SID’ displays the current speed of a vehicle passing – showing a smiley face if the speed is at or below the limit, or a sad face for speeding drivers.

Officers sighted 44 vehicles driving over the speed limit of the street in Pudsey.

Officers deployed the 'smiley SID' in Pudsey (Photo: WYP)

In a statement, the Leeds West NPT said: “Drivers will be issued warning letters in relation to their speed if it was seen to be over the speed limit.

"Officers will be continuing to deploy "Smiley SID" and using other tactics to try and improve road safety.”

Last month, police carried out a traffic operation in north west Leeds and arrested a motorist for driving under the influence of drugs.