Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth

Leeds parents sent emails about 'soft' lockdown restrictions after 'threat' report at schools

Some schools in Leeds have gone into lockdown procedures after a "threat" was received earlier today.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 09:15 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council are aware of the events across the area.

The warning reportedly threatened violence to children and staff. Worried parents received emails informing them about "soft" lockdown restrictions after the threat was made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parents were told in a message from Westerton Primary Academy, in Tingley that the phone lines should be kept clear unless there is an emergency.

Most Popular
Wigton Moor Primary School, Leeds. Picture: National WorldWigton Moor Primary School, Leeds. Picture: National World
Wigton Moor Primary School, Leeds. Picture: National World

Blenheim Primary School confirmed in a statement on their website that while they themselves had not been affected it is believed “up to 80 schools” have received the warning.

Staff at Wigton Moor Primary School were also sent a warning, seen by the YEP.