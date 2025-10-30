A Leeds pervert, who was found in possession of a “paedophile manual,” breached the conditions of his release within one day.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Glover, of Cardigan Road, Leeds, was back before Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday after breaching the conditions of his sexual harm prevention order.

The 36-year-old, who has previous convictions for making indecent images of children and distributing indecent images of children, was found to have broken the conditions of his release - within one day of leaving custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, Mr Glover pleaded guilty after being found in possession of hundreds of child abuse images, including 153 images of the most serious kind, category A, showing the abuse of very young children. This followed online conversations with an undercover police officer, posing as the mother of a nine-year-old girl.

Lee Glover, of Cardigan Road, Leeds, was back before Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday after breaching the conditions of his sexual harm prevention order. | NW/WYP

Prosecutor Victoria Ball, told the court how Mr Glover was released from custody on October 2, but was later found to have downloaded indecent images on October 3 and October 4. Actions he tried to conceal via the use of a VPN.

The court also heard how prisons officers previously discovered a self-written “paedophile manual,” stuffed under the bed of his jail cell at HMP Moorland, near Doncaster, in June 2024. Inside were detailed short stories and diary entries, including watching children in swimming classes, and watching them going into the shower.

One particularly vile diary entry read to the court, detailed his sexual arousal from watching a seven-month-old child being breastfed by their mother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In mitigation, Christopher Moran told the court how Mr Glover, who suffers Asperger's and Autism, admitted that he “clearly has a problem,” when it comes to young children.

Mr Moran said that his client had “expressed deep regret” and was upset that he had “disappointed his family again.”

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar, concluded that Mr Glover’s “compulsion” to access indecent images of children on the internet was clearly getting “worse and worse.”

“There is something within you that needs work. You need help,” he said.

Mr Glover was jailed for a further 20 months and told that his sexual harm prevention order, would run for an indefinite period of time.