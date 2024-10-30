A man has been jailed over a string of violent street robberies in Leeds that saw victims punched unconscious and left seriously injured.

Marius Mihai, 19, targeted lone male victims on nights out in the city centre.

The six offences, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, happened between May 27 and July 8. One victim suffered a fractured cheek bone, and another had his teeth knocked out.

In another offence, Mihai attacked a 53-year-old man on Merrion Street on June 30.

He lurked nearby before punching the unsuspecting victim in the head causing him to collapse. The 19-year-old then rained further blows on the semi-conscious man as he struggled to remove his watch before taking it, along with his phone and leather jacket.

In an incident on July 8, a 39-year-old man received facial injuries, including lost teeth, when he was punched to the ground from behind on Fish Street as his wallet, phone and keys were stolen.

A 19-year-old man was knocked unconscious and left with fractures to his eye socket and cheek bone when he was attacked for his phone and wallet in St Alban’s Place on July 7. Shortly after that incident, a 47-year-old man was attacked and robbed in Regent Street.

Another victim was injured when Mihai snatched his phone while riding past on a bike.

The stolen phone was later found to have been used to log into Mihai’s Instagram account, and he was also picked out by the victim on an electronic identity parade.

Tracking data from an electric hire bike that Mihai used in another offence linked it to his address. He was also linked to the use of bank cards stolen in the robberies and identified by detectives from CCTV images at the scene of the offences.

He was arrested on July 9 and charged with the offences and pleaded guilty prior to a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Today (October 30), he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Detective Inspector Vicky Vessey, who heads Leeds District Crime Team, said: “Mihai was responsible for a particularly nasty series of offences where an appalling level of violence was used to render his victims helpless before he stripped them of their valuables.

“While some of the victims received serious injuries from being punched about the head, his actions could easily have had far worse consequences.

“We do not underestimate the lasting traumatic impact these incidents will have had on the victims, and we hope they can take some comfort from knowing that he has been caught and taken off the streets.

“He was brought to justice as a result of a thorough and comprehensive investigation by specialist detectives from Leeds District Crime Team, which should illustrate how seriously we treat these types of offences.

“We continue to work proactively alongside our patrol and neighbourhood policing colleagues to target those who think they can commit street robberies without having to face the consequences that Mihai has today.”