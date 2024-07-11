Teenage suspect held in custody over series of violent robberies in Leeds
Marius Mihai, 19, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today charged with six counts of robbery that occurred between May 27 and July 8, including an incident in Merrion Street on June 30, which was the subject of a public appeal.
He has also been charged with fraud by false representation in relation to the use of a stolen bank card.
Mihai, of Savile Place, Chapeltown, made a brief appearance in court where it was decided that it must be moved up to Leeds Crown Court to be heard.
He was remanded into custody and will appear on August 8.
He had been arrested on Tuesday by detectives from Leeds District Crime Team who have been investigating the incidents.