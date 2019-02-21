Leeds man tried to murder his mum's boyfriend by stabbing him in head as he chased him round garden

Have your say

A man tried to murder his mother’s partner by stabbing him repeatedly in the head and body as he chased him round a garden at a house in Leeds.

Aaron Shaw, 23, inflicted 14 knife wounds during the attack which left his victim with life-threatening injuries.

Shaw armed himself with the weapon as his mother and partner rowed at the house on Sissons Road, Middleton, on June 22 last year.

Shaw had earlier contacted the police with his concerns about the argument.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the relationship between the couple was an unhappy one and Shaw had asked his mother to leave him.

Shaw had also heard a telephone conversion the victim had with his daughter saying how he would take a knife from his partner and use it against her if she threatened him with a blade.

Shaw stabbed the victim when he saw “physical contact” between the man and his mother.

Describing the incident, The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl, QC, said: “In view of the nature of the attack and its persistence, there can be no doubt that you intended to kill him.”

The court heard the victim had suffered nerve damage to his face and arm.

The attack had also have a psychological effect on him.

Paul Fleming, mitigating, said Shaw had difficulty with “thinking processes” and was sorry for what he had done.

Mr Fleming aid his client believed he was trying to protect his mother despite the fact she was not harmed during the incident.

The barrister added: “This young man acted completely out of character.”

“This was an extraordinary coming together of an exceptional series of circumstances.”