10 Leeds stabbings in six months: when and where each one happened
These are the locations of the 10 stabbings that have happened in Leeds in the last six months.
This follows the news that the number of patients admitted to Leeds hospitals after being assaulted with a sharp object rose by 40 per cent in a year, NHS data has revealed.
1. Regent Street, near Leeds Building College
On Monday, January 7 2019, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the Regent Street area near to Leeds College of Building and Lovell Park. It was non-life-threatening.
2. Deanswood View, Moor Allerton
A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the back in Leeds on Sunday, December 2. The offence occurred in Deanswood View, Moor Allerton, at 11.15am.
3. Marshall Street, Grossgates
A 39-year-old man was stabbed during an incident on Marshall Street in Cross Gates on Wednesday, November 21. He was said to be in a stable condition in hospital.
4. Roundhay Road, Harehills
A man was stabbed on Monday, November 21 in Roundhay Road in Harehills. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. Photo: Lucy Lo
