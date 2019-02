Police data has revealed the areas of Leeds with the lowest crime rates.

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crimes across the county. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of crimes for December 2018 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

This small village in the North of the city had just five reports of crime.

In Alwoodley there were 27 reports of crimes.

Shadwell in North East Leeds had 22 reports of crime.

In Bramhope there were just 24 reports of crime.

This village on the west of the city had 24 reports of crimes.

Police data shows there were 24 reports of crimes.

Second on the list is Brahmam with 12 reports of crime.

The market town of Otley had 45 reports of crimes.

Police data shows there were 52 reports of crimes in Farsley.