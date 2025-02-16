The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Mitzi, a nine-year-old English Bulldog looking for her final forever home where she can enjoy some sunbathing in the garden.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Mitzi Mitzi is a nine-year-old English Bulldog looking for her final forever home where she can enjoy some sunbathing in the garden. She is quite chilled out and could live with another dog if introductions go well, along with dog-savvy kids aged 10 or older. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Zeus Zeus is a four-year-old Cane Corso who has sadly spent a lot of his life tethered up with very little room to move inside the home, or even lie down. But since being at the animal centre, he has loved the freedom to run around. He would rather be the only pet in the family, but could live with dog-savvy kids. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Oxo Five-year-old Oxo is known for his jet black, silky fur and humorous character. He loves to be around people, having come from a very sheltered and unkept home. He's hoping for a forever home and plenty of time for fussing. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Max Max is a gentle five-year-old cat with a distinctive high-pitched meow. A quiet and patient home would suit his shy nature, where he can gradually gain confidence. Max loves his food and would thrive in a home with a garden and experienced owners, potentially alongside cat-savvy teens aged 16 or above. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Juno, Rino and Bruno Meet Juno, Rino, and Bruno. This inseparable trio loves toys, grooming sessions and keeping people company. They’re looking for a forever home together, ideally with a family or couple, and would love a garden to explore once settled. Perfect companions, especially for those who work from home. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Ruby Ruby is a gentle two-year-old Staffie Cross who came to the centre pregnant. She has since seen her 10 puppies adopted by new families. Ruby has been through a lot in her short life, making the world seem pretty scary - but she's hoping to catch up on some TLC. She would thrive as the only pet in a calm household. | RSPCA Photo Sales