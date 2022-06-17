A first for West Yorkshire Police, the man was charged over an incident which took place at a property in Wortley on June 9.

Appearing before Leeds Magistrates on June 10, the man has been conditionally bailed until a further court hearing on July 20.

The charge of non-fatal strangulation, under section 47 assault, follows the creation of a new offence under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 which was introduced nationally earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charge of non-fatal strangulation, under section 47 assault, follows the creation of a new offence under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 (stock image)

DCI Sarah Lambert of Leeds District Police, said: “Our officers have secured this charge under the new legislation introduced last week which is aimed at tackling domestic abuse.

“West Yorkshire Police is committed to using its powers to tackle abuse of this kind, including those involving non-fatal strangulation.

“The new law carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment which reflects the serious nature of these kind of offences. Non-fatal strangulation can be very dangerous and results in potentially very traumatic experiences for victims.