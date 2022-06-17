Leeds man jailed after breaching restraining order 'time and time again'

The hearing took place at Leeds Crown Court

Glen Wilson, 53, of no fixed abode, was given a restraining order not to contact his mother in May 2019, but this week's hearing heard how this was breached once more when he was released from prison earlier this year.

On May 4 this year, Elizabeth Wilson was at home when her son turned up and told her he needed to use the toilet. She let him in to use it and he stayed to talk with her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After her son left, Elizabeth contacted the police to tell them about her son's breach of the order. Wilson also took himself to Elland Road police station to tell them about the breach but for reasons that were not made clear, he was not arrested and left the station.

Later that week, Wilson was receiving treatment at St James's Hospital where he told staff he was wanted by the police. Officers were then called and Wilson was arrested.

Prosecuting Wilson, Emma Handley said: "She says the contact with her son impacts on her health problems.

"She said the incident caused her too much upset and pain."

The court was told he had breached the order, originally placed on him in May 2019, on another 14 occasions - most recently in January this year, for which he received a 22-week prison sentence.

Mitigating for Wilson, Charlotte Noddings said it was a "sad set of circumstances", as Wilson had been released from prison the day before and could not find his bail hostel, leading him to seek refuge at his mum's house.

She added: "He is 53 years old and had a good start in life. He left school and got a job and worked hard.

"But he turned to drugs and that is when his life spiralled out of control. He is not a well man - the drugs have affected his physical health.

"He was a window fitter for 20 years before his addiction meant he could not continue.

"He is remorseful for his actions. These are acts of desperation from somebody who had nowhere else to turn."

Sentencing Wilson, Recorder Richard Thyne said: "This is the 15th occasion you have breached this order.

"This impacts on the health of your mother and you must know that - she has vulnerability with her health.

"You have done this time and time again.