Benjamin Hyland, 29, of Yeadon, Leeds has been charged with six offences under the Terrorism Act 200 and a further two offences under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006

Counter Terrorism Policing North East have said that he has also been charged with three further offences relating to the Firearms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court today (Friday).

Benjamin Hyland is to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday. Photo: PA

Hyland was arrested on Friday, December 2, by Counter Terrorism Policing North East following a raid at a property in Yeadon, which was searched. A warrant of further detention was authorised on Saturday, December 3, giving detectives until Friday, December 9.