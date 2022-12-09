Leeds man charged with eight terrorism offences following police raid at Yeadon property
A Leeds man has been charged with numerous terrorism offences following a raid at a property in Yeadon.
Benjamin Hyland, 29, of Yeadon, Leeds has been charged with six offences under the Terrorism Act 200 and a further two offences under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006
Counter Terrorism Policing North East have said that he has also been charged with three further offences relating to the Firearms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.
He has been remanded into custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court today (Friday).
Hyland was arrested on Friday, December 2, by Counter Terrorism Policing North East following a raid at a property in Yeadon, which was searched. A warrant of further detention was authorised on Saturday, December 3, giving detectives until Friday, December 9.
A 30-year-old woman was also arrested as part of this investigation. She was released without charge on Thursday, December 8.