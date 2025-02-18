A man has appeared in court following a ram raid at a Leeds business in December.

Andrew Nicholson, aged 39, of no fixed address appeared at Leeds Magistrate's Court on Monday (February 17), charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

He was also charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

A second man has been charged following a ram raid at a Horsforth vape shop. | Google/National World

Nicholson, who is the second person arrested and charged in relating to the offence, was remanded in custody to next appear before Leeds Crown Court on March 10, 2025.