Second man charged with burglary following ram raid at Leeds vape shop
Andrew Nicholson, aged 39, of no fixed address appeared at Leeds Magistrate's Court on Monday (February 17), charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.
He was also charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
The alleged offences are relating to a ram raid at a vape shop on Station Road in Horsforth, which happened at around 6.50am on Sunday, December 29 of last year.
Nicholson, who is the second person arrested and charged in relating to the offence, was remanded in custody to next appear before Leeds Crown Court on March 10, 2025.