Police have launched a manhunt following a machete attack that occurred last month.

The incident took place in the Harehills area of Leeds at the end of April, prompting West Yorkshire Police to seek assistance from the public.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

According to West Yorkshire Police, a 31-year-old man was attacked in the street on Bayswater Grove in Harehills shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 29. The victim sustained serious wounds to his arm that required medical treatment.

The suspect, a man of unknown age, fled down Bayswater Mount toward Roundhay Road and remains at large as of May 16.

What have the police said?

On May 15, West Yorkshire Police issued a CCTV appeal, asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. The footage shows the suspect wearing dark clothing and running quickly down Bayswater Mount towards Roundhay Road.

CCTV shows the suspect running down Bayswater Mount in the direction of Roundhay Road, Leeds. | West Yorkshire Police

What can I do if I have information?

West Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help identify the offender to contact Leeds District CID by dialling 101 and quoting crime reference 13250237405. Alternatively, information can be submitted online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers at 0800 555 111.