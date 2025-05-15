Bayswater Grove Harehills: Man seriously injured after machete attack in Leeds as police issue CCTV appeal
Detectives investigating the attack are appealing for information after the man was left seriously injured.
The victim, aged 31, suffered a serious wound to his arm when he was attacked by a male in the street in Bayswater Grove, Harehills, at about 5.35pm on Tuesday, April 29.
The suspect ran off down Bayswater Mount in the direction of Roundhay Road (see image).
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist in identifying the offender is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13250237405 or online via the 101LiveChat.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.