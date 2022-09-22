Police pulled over Albanian Hekuran Bengaci in Harehills in July last year while he was driving a Hyundai.

They became suspicious after he handed them a Greek licence, which was later found to be a fake.

He also had possession of another, which was also counterfeit. Both bore different names but had Bengaci’s photo attached, prosecutor Robert Galley told Leeds Crown Court.

The young Albanian was found with fake driving licences (library pic).

The 21-year-old, of Edgware Mount in Harehills, admitted he had been brought to the UK illegally in the back of a lorry two-and-half years ago and was given work on a building site.

He told police he had been given the driving licences.

He has no previous convictions and admitted a charge of possessing false documents.

He has been held on remand at HMP Leeds since the start of September and an interpreter was needed during his appearance in court.

Mitigating, Thomas McKail said Bengaci was waiting on a fresh asylum application because he wanted to work and help support his parents and his sister who still live in Albania.

He said: “He is extremely anxious about this, he is desperate to work in the UK.

"He knows custody must follow because of his pending asylum status.

"He is hoping to secure work and send money back to his family in Albania."