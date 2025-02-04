St James's Hospital: Elderly woman sexually assaulted at Leeds hospital as police search for key witness

Police are seeking to identify a key witness to a sexual assault that took place at St James's Hospital in Leeds.

Detectives are investigating the assault on an elderly woman, which occurred in the A&E waiting area at around 10.50pm on Friday, December 13 of last year.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released on bail.

Police are searching for a witness to a sexual assault at St James’s Hospital.placeholder image
He is under conditions that prohibit him from attending the hospital except for pre-arranged appointments or medical emergencies.

Officers are eager to locate the member of the public who reported the suspected sexual assault, as their details are currently unknown.

The force is asking the witness or anyone who can help identify them to contact Leeds District Safeguarding via 101 quoting crime reference 13240678737 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.

