St James's Hospital ward evacuated in Leeds 'as precaution' after 'telephone threat' as police issue update

A hospital in Leeds has been evacuated as a precaution following a “telephone threat” that police have since said was “not credible”.

Ward J42 at St James’s Hospital was evacuated this afternoon (Monday) following the call, with police and emergency teams attending the scene.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has said that police have since confirmed that “the threat is not a credible one” and patients are now being moved back to their wards.

A statement was issued by the trust this afternoon that read: “We have received a telephone threat concerning ward J42 at St James’s University Hospital. West Yorkshire Police are on site leading the response. We are exploring how credible this threat is.

“The Trust’s Incident Co-ordination Centre has been set-up, and our absolute priority is taking steps to keep patients, visitors and staff safe. As a precaution we are evacuating the ward and neighbouring areas.”

An update was then issued 20 minutes later, in which the trust said: “We have had confirmation from West Yorkshire Police that the threat is not a credible one. The Incident Co-ordination Centre is now taking steps with colleagues to ensure the safe move of patients back to their wards and areas of care.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the safe and swift response this afternoon. It has been a brilliant response from the ward, staff, police and everyone else involved.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 12.30pm today by staff at St James Hospital reporting a telephone threat had been made to a ward.

“Police attended the scene, liaised with Leeds NHS Trust colleagues, and conducted expeditious enquiries, establishing that the threat was not credible.

“Hospital staff had commenced evacuation of the ward with the safe return of patients, staff and visitors returning to the ward shortly afterwards.”