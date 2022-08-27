Leeds Festival 2022: Superfans in the sun on day two

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dynamic sets from the likes of Wallows and Bakar have already had feet moving and with Circa Waves and Little Simz still to come, the energy looks set to build.

Elsewhere, the festival-friendly Glass Animals will be performing on the Main Stage West at 6:45pm and Canadian duo Cleopatrick will be bringing their gritty rock to the Festival Republic Stage at 7:05pm.

There is little time for a rest but those on the grass with drinks in hand do not seem to mind.

Fans gather at Leeds Festival for day two.

The sun is still scorching but yesterday it gave way to clouds and eventually, a much-needed pleasant breeze.

A similar weather development would probably be very welcome, judging by the countless mini fans that have been spotted across the site.

Last night, The 1975 left many naysayers in no doubt the band are headline material with a blistering set.

Jibes directed at Rage Against The Machine, the band they replaced, were controversial and drew more than a few boos.

However, plenty of attendees who had hoped for Rage told the Yorkshire Evening Post they were left pleasantly surprised by the quality of their set.

Rifling through their catalogue of hits, frontman Matty Healy oozed charisma as he performed to a crowd containing many who had hoped for a contrasting style.

They invoked nostalgia with numbers from their early albums and also showed off some of their most popular anthems from their most recent bodies of work.

Other favourites mentioned by those the YEP asked were Pale Waves, who are not too dissimilar to The 1975 in style, and Nottingham-based rapper Bru-C.

There was also mentions for former Love Island star Wes Nelson and consistent producers of pop hooks and chart hits, Bastille.

Before The 1975 closed the Main Stage East, there were eye-catching sets elsewhere.

The punchy punk-infused rock offered by The Blinders was received well by a lively crowd at the Festival Republic Stage, which Scouse post-punk outfit STONE also packed out.

When it comes to acts people are still looking forward to, the name ‘Arctic Monkeys’ continues to crop up.

Anyone would think they had been away for a while.

The appetite for secret sets has grown following announcements that Reading Festival is hosting Loyle Carner and Pendulum.

For some, however, the focus is solely on those already booked to perform.

At 11:15am, there were already fans at the Main Stage East barrier, readying themselves for an eight-hour wait for American rapper Polo G.

The Polo G superfans were even weighing up staying in position until 9:45pm for rap sensation Dave.

Dave’s rise in stature has been a very meteoric one and Megan Thee Stallion’s ascent to the headliner level has been similarly swift.