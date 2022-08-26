Leeds Festival arrests after onstage incident during Bad Boy Chiller Crew Set
Two people have been arrested following an incident onstage at Leeds Festival today.
Two arrests have been made after an apparent incident during Bad Boy Chiller Crew's set at Leeds Festival on Friday.
The popular Bradford band, who were voted the winners of MTV Push 2022, were performing on the Main Stage West in the afternoon.
Festivalgoers posting on social media reported that there had been a disturbance on stage, with some suggesting an assault had taken place.
It appears the incident may have been triggered by the band's performance being cut off.
LS1hack wrote on Twitter: "Covering @OfficialRandL for @louderthanwar and kicked off with a banging set from Bad Boy Chiller Crew... they even pulled the plug on them."
Dan Hall also referenced the band being cut off before a disturbance began, describing it as "the highlight of the weekend and it’s the first performance I’ve seen".
Asked about reported arrests as a result of an onstage incident, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police arrested two people following an incident on stage at Leeds Festival this afternoon. Enquiries are continuing."