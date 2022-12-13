A total of nine kilos of the class A drug was seized after it was found in the boot of a vehicle during a search on Friday, December 9. One male has been arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply, and was remanded into custody until January 6 when he appeared before magistrates on Saturday, December 10.

A statement shared by West Yorkshire Police read: “Police have seized heroin with an estimated value of £500,000 after stopping a vehicle in the Batley area. Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YH ROCU), assisted by West Yorkshire Police, seized a total of nine kilos of the Class A drug which was found in the boot of the vehicle after a search on Friday afternoon (December 9).

“One male was arrested and has been charged with possession with intent to supply. He appeared before magistrates on Saturday where he was remanded into custody until January 6 at Leeds Crown Court.”

