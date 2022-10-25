Dylan Bleasby, 21, was linked to the street-level supply of crack cocaine and heroin which police say contributes to wider issues in the city centre such as robberies, thefts from shops and anti-social behaviour.

He was arrested by officers in Church Walk on September 2 this year following reports of suspected drug dealing and found to be in possession of 60 wraps and crack and heroin along with £440 in cash.

While on bail, he was arrested again in King Charles Street on September 6 after a number of reports of him dealing to the homeless community.

Dylan Bleasby has been ordered to stay out of Leeds by a criminal behaviour order, even after he is released from jail.

He was found with £400 cash, cannabis and a “burner” phone, which was downloaded and contained a number of drug-related text messages.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, two counts of possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property in relation to the money.

Bleasby, of Elmete Way, Roundhay, was sentenced to four years imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court last week and made the subject of a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order. The order bans him from entering the city centre as well as being in possession of drugs paraphernalia or from possessing any medication not prescribed or intended for his use.

He faces arrest and further imprisonment if he breaches the order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporary Inspector Pat Kenning, who heads the City Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Drug dealers like Bleasby who target the street community directly contribute to the issues of crime and anti-social behaviour that can have a significant negative impact on people living, working and visiting the city centre.

“It also undermines the positive work that the Street Support Team does to engage with and support vulnerable people in the street community to help them access services and divert them away from street-based lifestyles.