Dealer arrested twice in four days jailed and ordered to stay away from Leeds city centre

Dylan Bleasby was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) which stipulates he must not be enter the city once he is freed, or risk being returned to prison.

The 21-year-old was caught in Penny Pocket Park on Kirkgate on the morning of September 2, after members of the public reported suspected drug dealing.

Officers stopped Bleasby, he was dressed all in black and wearing a balaclava, and found 60 wraps of cocaine on him, four wraps of heroin, a small quantity of cannabis and more than £400 in cash.

The drugs were worth a total of £640, prosecutor Stephanie Hollis told Leeds Crown Court.

Giving no comments during his police interview, he was bailed.

However, on Septmber 6 he was stopped by police again on King Charles Street in Leeds and was found in possession of cannabis and more than £450 in cash.

He once again gave no comments.

The court was told he has 10 convictions for 26 offences, most notably for robbery in 2019 and June of this year, when he was given a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court for threatening his girlfriend with a machete and punching and kicking her.

His latest offences put him in breach of the 20-month jail term that had been suspended for two years.

Appearing on remand via video link from HMP Leeds, he admitted possession of cocaine and heroin with an intent to supply, two counts of possession of cannabis and possession of criminal cash.

Mitigating, Robin Frieze said: “He does not make any excuse or seek any unrealistic gloss on what he was doing.

"It’s his first conviction for drug offences – he has a terrible record for anti-social behaviour, but he had the good sense to plead guilty at an early opportunity.”

The judge, Recorder Andrew Haslam KC jailed him for four years, and made the CBO for a period of five years.