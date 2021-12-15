The 25-year-old man was arrested this morning in connection with the incident at an address in Ganners Road, Bramley.

It took place in the early hours of Tuesday December 14, with a 28-year-old man being stabbed as events unfolded.

Police at the scene in Leeds and Bradford Road following the fatal collision.

A silver Vauxhall Zafira stolen by two suspects during the burglary was then involved in a fatal collision a short time later.

The car crashed into a wall in Leeds and Bradford Road, prompting police to close the road while emergency services responded and investigations took place.

One man from the car was found seriously injured at the scene. He was given emergency treatment by police and paramedics but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not yet released any details about the age or identity of the man killed.

West Yorkshire Police said today that officers were concerned for the welfare of a second man believed to have been in the car, but that has been resolved as a result of the arrest.

The force also confirmed that the stolen car involved in the crash had driven away from a police unit immediately prior to the collision.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is carrying out an independent investigation as a result.

Anyone who witnessed the burglary is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log number 177 of December 14, or use the online chat facility.

Witnesses to the collision itself are asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting the same log number.