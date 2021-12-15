The independent charity Crimestoppers has re-launched its urgent appeal for anonymous information to find Hull man Moise Djuku.

Djuku is wanted for questioning over the murder of Corey Dobbe.

Corey Dobbe, who was 23-years-old, sustained fatal stab wounds on Harleston Close in Hull on Sunday, June 13.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has re-launched its urgent appeal for anonymous information to find Hull man Moise Djuku. It is offering £10,000 as a reward for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis, of Humberside Police, said “For operational reasons I am unable to share much of the information we have gathered in connection with Corey’s death.

"Our investigation into his murder has continued to focus on locating Moise Djuku who we believe has crucial information.

“Corey’s body has now been released to his family and his funeral took place on 16 September. We remain in support of Corey’s family as they continue to come to terms with Corey's senseless killing.

“A huge amount of work has been undertaken by our team of investigators. They have acted on every single piece of information that has been called in to us. I would appeal again for anyone with any information, no matter how small, that they might have in connection with Corey’s death to come to us.

“Our investigation focus remains to locate Moise Djuku. As yet we have not been able to find him, despite extensive searches, a nationwide wanted appeal and a BBC Crimewatch appeal."

Djuku is believed to have links to Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester and has so far evaded arrest.

To support police with their investigation, Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information the charity exclusively receives – either online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111 - that leads to the arrest of Moise Djuku.

Gemma Gibbs, Yorkshire & Humberside Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We are now doubling the amount offered for anonymous information leading to Djuku’s arrest as we continue to support the investigation.

“Corey was much-loved by his family and they are desperate for answers and to see justice.

"This appalling murder has shocked not only those who knew Corey, but also the wider community.

"We believe somebody knows where Djuku is and it is crucial that he is found. We are reminding you that to assist somebody wanted for questioning over murder can lead to prosecution.

“Our charity is here for anyone who feels unable to speak directly to law enforcement. We are completely independent and offer an alternative option when reporting crime. Since we began in the late 1980s, our charity has always kept our cast-iron guarantee of anonymity to the millions who have trusted us with their crime information.

“Whatever information you have, please do the right thing. It might be invaluable to the investigation and to helping find Djuku.