Judges at the court also dealt with the cases of a man who broke his friend’s leg during a drunken scuffle, a dangerous driving who got behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs, and a drug dealer who appeared in the dock alongside his mother.

Edgaras Zvironas

A paedophile planned to meet a 13-year-old girl at a Leeds bowling alley and take her back to his hotel after grooming her online through fake Facebook accounts. Edgaras Zvironas, 32, believed that he was speaking to a schoolgirl when in reality it was a decoy profile run by an adult paedophile hunter. Zvironas, of Hatton Gardens, Nottinghamshire, was jailed for 20 months after a judge said he posed a “a danger to the public.”

Edgaras Zvironas was among the criminals jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week. Picture: National World/West Yorkshire Police

Ross Komoroczky

A man who beat and cut a woman with a glass bottle and then stamped on her has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. Ross Komoroczky, 37, from Armley, was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison followed by a further three years on licence once he is released.

Joe Hunter-Smith

A controlling teenager left his pregnant girlfriend needing emergency surgery after he kicked her so hard that she suffered life-threatening internal bleeding. The assault carried out by Joe Hunter-Smith was described by a judge as a “vicious and unprovoked attack”. He sentenced Hunter-Smith, 18, of Grasmere Road, Knottingley, to a five-year period of detention followed by three years on licence.

Gary Schulze

A dishonest staff member who stole more than £64,000 from his employer has yet to pay back a penny, Leeds Crown Court heard. Gary Schulze held a trusted position at family-run Floor Design Wetherby when he diverted money into his own accounts or kept cash payments for himself. The 57-year-old Schulze, of Willow Rise, Tadcaster, was jailed for 16 months.

Paul Leeming

A Leeds man left his friend needing a wheelchair after accusing him of “ruining his birthday” and breaking his leg in a drunken scuffle. Paul Leeming’s victim experienced “unbearable pain” and needed surgery after the assault. Leeming, 56, of Seacroft Gate, Leeds, was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, and required to complete 20 days rehabilitation activity.

Daniel Rennison

A drug dealer has appeared in court alongside his mother after a tip-off led police to a stash of heroin and cocaine in a south Leeds home. Daniel Rennison was one of two men charged with the possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply following the discovery of dozens of wraps of heroin and cocaine. Rennison, 30, of Flaxton Street, Leeds, was jailed for three years and six months.

Thomas Staten