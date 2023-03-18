Ross Komoroczky from Armley was jailed at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (March 17) after pleading guilty to section 18 wounding with intent offences against a female victim at a previous court hearing in January.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to a total of four years and 10 months for the offence which took place at a property in Leeds in July 2022. He must serve a further three years on licence once he is released.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Komoroczky assaulted his victim with a bottle and then used the broken bottle neck to further assault her causing slash injuries. He also used his feet to attack her.

Ross Komoroczky. PIC: WYP

He was arrested shortly after the attack and was later charged and remanded in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox of the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Komoroczky has been jailed for what was a dreadful assault with a weapon on a female victim which left her significant injuries.

“Given the manner of his assault the consequences could easily have been worse.