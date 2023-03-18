Leeds man jailed for wounding after woman cut with glass bottle
A man who beat and cut a woman with a glass bottle and then stamped on her has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.
Ross Komoroczky from Armley was jailed at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (March 17) after pleading guilty to section 18 wounding with intent offences against a female victim at a previous court hearing in January.
The 37-year-old was sentenced to a total of four years and 10 months for the offence which took place at a property in Leeds in July 2022. He must serve a further three years on licence once he is released.
Leeds Crown Court heard that Komoroczky assaulted his victim with a bottle and then used the broken bottle neck to further assault her causing slash injuries. He also used his feet to attack her.
He was arrested shortly after the attack and was later charged and remanded in custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox of the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Komoroczky has been jailed for what was a dreadful assault with a weapon on a female victim which left her significant injuries.
“Given the manner of his assault the consequences could easily have been worse.
“All offences involving violence against women are treated as priority offences by West Yorkshire Police as part of our wider strategy to reduce violence towards women and girls in West Yorkshire.”