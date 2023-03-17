News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Crown Court judge takes 'exceptional' course of action as he sentences dangerous driver

A judge took an “exceptional” course of action as he passed sentence on a dangerous driver who sped off from police in Leeds.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 17th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT- 2 min read

Thomas Staten was under the influence of cannabis and cocaine when he got behind the wheel of a friend’s car in May last year. Leeds Crown Court heard that when the vehicle was pulled over by officers on a routine patrol in Beeston, the 31-year-old panicked and drove off because he was uninsured and out of prison on licence.

As police pursued the car, Staten drove at speed in a 20mph street and drove in the middle of the road on a section of dual carriageway. The pursuit ended when he lost control of the vehicle in Colwyn Road. He was found to be over the drug-drive limit when tested, but the prosecution for that offence was not brought within the necessary time limits.

The court heard Staten, of Royal Grove, Leeds, was released from prison in April 2021. He remains on licence until September 2025, but was not automatically recalled because of the progress he had been making. A Probation Service officer said his offender manager was “very pleased” with Staten’s efforts and he had been accepted onto a rail industry training programme.

Recorder Jeremy Hill-Baker said he was prepared to take an "exceptional" course of action during the sentencing at Leeds Crown Court. Picture: Steve Riding
His barrister, Anastatis Tasou, said a “clear error of judgment” had been made when Staten decided to drive his friend’s car after taking drugs the previous night. “He didn’t think through the consequences of his actions and now he has to pay,” he said, adding that he hoped the court was encouraged by the Probation Service feedback.

The judge, Recorder Jeremy Hill-Baker, said the driving offence warranted a 10-month jail term but the question was whether it could be suspended. “I don’t believe you present a risk or danger to the public,” he said. “There is here, a realistic prospect of rehabilitation. I’m prepared to give you a chance.”

He said he would take the “exceptional course” of suspending the sentence for two years and included 150 hours of unpaid work in the order. He added: “I make you a promise now that I will lock you up if you break this order. Don’t let me down.”

Staten was also banned from driving for 12 months and must take an extended driving test before qualifying for another licence.