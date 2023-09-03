4 . Dylan Bleasby and Kian Cooper

The thugs slashed a victim with knives during in a bloody scrap in front of terrified families enjoying an evening out at Xscape in Castleford. Dylan Bleasby and Kian Cooper attacked the man, whom they did not know, after words were exchanged in the car park between two groups. Cooper, pictured bottom, was given 23 months’ jail, with Bleasby, pictured top, given 26 months. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World