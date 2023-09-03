Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Leeds Crown Court round-up: 11 criminals locked up this week including child rapist and serial shoplifter

It’s been a busy week at Leeds Crown Court, with criminals put behind bars for a number of offences.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

A serial shoplifter dubbed the ‘Lynx thief’ and two thugs who slashed a victim with knives outside Xscape have been jailed.

Leeds Crown Court also heard the case of a child rapist who was finally brought to justice after his victim spotted him on a paedophile hunter page on Facebook 16 years later.

Those locked up in Leeds this week include...

Here are 11 criminals locked up in Leeds this week and their crimes. (Left: Liam Hyde; Top right, Steven Betts; Bottom right, Craig Clayton)

1. Leeds Crown Court round-up

Here are 11 criminals locked up in Leeds this week and their crimes. (Left: Liam Hyde; Top right, Steven Betts; Bottom right, Craig Clayton) Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
This child rapist was finally brought to justice after his victim spotted him on a paedophile hunter page on Facebook 16 years later, attempting to meet another young girl. Craig Clayton groomed the 13-year-old in Leeds in 2001, buying her cigarettes and alcohol. The 44-year-old was jailed for six years and three months.

2. Craig Clayton

This child rapist was finally brought to justice after his victim spotted him on a paedophile hunter page on Facebook 16 years later, attempting to meet another young girl. Craig Clayton groomed the 13-year-old in Leeds in 2001, buying her cigarettes and alcohol. The 44-year-old was jailed for six years and three months. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
A serial shoplifter dubbed ‘the Lynx thief’ by retailers over his prolific theft of deodorants. Steven Betts regularly targeted stores in Leeds city centre to steal cans of the deodorant and other aerosols to feed his solvent abuse, and assaulted staff when challenged. He was jailed for 25 weeks and also banned from Leeds city centre for five years.

3. Steven Betts

A serial shoplifter dubbed ‘the Lynx thief’ by retailers over his prolific theft of deodorants. Steven Betts regularly targeted stores in Leeds city centre to steal cans of the deodorant and other aerosols to feed his solvent abuse, and assaulted staff when challenged. He was jailed for 25 weeks and also banned from Leeds city centre for five years. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
The thugs slashed a victim with knives during in a bloody scrap in front of terrified families enjoying an evening out at Xscape in Castleford. Dylan Bleasby and Kian Cooper attacked the man, whom they did not know, after words were exchanged in the car park between two groups. Cooper, pictured bottom, was given 23 months’ jail, with Bleasby, pictured top, given 26 months.

4. Dylan Bleasby and Kian Cooper

The thugs slashed a victim with knives during in a bloody scrap in front of terrified families enjoying an evening out at Xscape in Castleford. Dylan Bleasby and Kian Cooper attacked the man, whom they did not know, after words were exchanged in the car park between two groups. Cooper, pictured bottom, was given 23 months’ jail, with Bleasby, pictured top, given 26 months. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page