It’s been a busy week at Leeds Crown Court, with criminals put behind bars for a number of offences.
Leeds Crown Court also heard the case of a child rapist who was finally brought to justice after his victim spotted him on a paedophile hunter page on Facebook 16 years later.
Those locked up in Leeds this week include...
Here are 11 criminals locked up in Leeds this week and their crimes. (Left: Liam Hyde; Top right, Steven Betts; Bottom right, Craig Clayton) Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. Craig Clayton
This child rapist was finally brought to justice after his victim spotted him on a paedophile hunter page on Facebook 16 years later, attempting to meet another young girl. Craig Clayton groomed the 13-year-old in Leeds in 2001, buying her cigarettes and alcohol. The 44-year-old was jailed for six years and three months. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. Steven Betts
A serial shoplifter dubbed ‘the Lynx thief’ by retailers over his prolific theft of deodorants. Steven Betts regularly targeted stores in Leeds city centre to steal cans of the deodorant and other aerosols to feed his solvent abuse, and assaulted staff when challenged. He was jailed for 25 weeks and also banned from Leeds city centre for five years. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. Dylan Bleasby and Kian Cooper
The thugs slashed a victim with knives during in a bloody scrap in front of terrified families enjoying an evening out at Xscape in Castleford. Dylan Bleasby and Kian Cooper attacked the man, whom they did not know, after words were exchanged in the car park between two groups. Cooper, pictured bottom, was given 23 months’ jail, with Bleasby, pictured top, given 26 months. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World