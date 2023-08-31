Thugs slashed a victim with knives during in a bloody scrap in front of terrified families enjoying an evening out at Xscape in Castleford.

Dylan Bleasby and Kian Cooper attacked the man, whom they did not know, after words were exchanged in the car park between two groups, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The man’s chest was slashed down the bone as they pulled pulled out blades and began attacking him.

Prosecutor Beatrice Allsop said the victim had been with his pregnant girlfriend and two other friends and had been 10-pin bowling at the entertainment venue on October 8, 2021.

Bleasby (top left) and Cooper attacked the man with knives outside Xscape. (pic by WYP / National World)

They had been waiting outside for a taxi when Bleasby and Cooper and two other girls walked from the direction of the Winter Seam towards the car park arguing.

When the victim asked them to stop, Bleasby and Cooper took exception and walked towards the victim, who also squared up to them. A brief scuffle ensued that was caught on CCTV and showed the defendants pulling out knives and attacking the man, who was wearing a white top which quickly became soaked in his own blood.

The defendants then took off in a car. The man was left with two lacerations to his chest, one which was 4cm long and down to the muscle. The other was 15cm in length and was down to the bone.

The police arrested both defendants a short time later. Blood from the victim was found on the right trainer of Bleasby.

Bleasby made no comments during interview but did admit to being in a fist fight the night before. Cooper gave no comments.

Both eventually admitted to Section 20 GBH and possession of a bladed article on the day their trial was due to begin.

Cooper, of Bryan Close, Castleford, has no previous convictions. Bleasby, of Elmete Way, Roundhay, has 11 for 31 offences, including ABH, battery and making threats with a bladed article.

He is currently serving a four-year jail sentence from October last year for dealing in cocaine and heroin.

The court heard that the victim was unable to work for three months after the knife attack, and will be scarred for life.

Mitigating for 22-year-old Bleasby, Andrew Semple said: “He tells me has had time to reflect. He has undertaken educational courses and extra courses. He had a tough upbringing and he recognises he was fraternising with people who were not the best role models.”

For 24-year-old Cooper, Michael Collins pointed out that he had no previous convictions, but conceded he carried the knife for protection. He added: “He is sorry for what he has done.”

Judge Christopher Batty told the defendants: “This was just unpleasant and people who carry knives in public should expect custodial sentences. Cooper, you have never been in trouble before but you were not only quite prepared to get a knife out and threaten, but use it.

"The wound (you caused) looked awful. Those in very public places who use knives to inflict lasting injuries have to go to custody.”