Serial shoplifter dubbed ‘the Lynx thief’ given five-year Leeds city centre ban

A serial shoplifter dubbed ‘the Lynx thief’ by retailers over his prolific theft of deodorants has been banned from Leeds city centre for five-years.

Steven Betts regularly targeted stores in the city centre to steal cans of the deodorant and other aerosols to feed his solvent abuse, and assaulted staff when challenged. On July 10, he targeted the Poundland shop, in Lands Lane, and stole 29 cans of Lynx from the display. He was detained by store security after a shopper became suspicious and alerted staff.

He returned to the same store on July 24 on three separate occasions. He eventually stole £20 worth of aerosols before attempting to leave the shop. He was detained by a female member of staff who he shoved in the chest before throwing a punch at her colleague when she came to help. A struggle ensued during which the second woman received scratches to her arm and chest.

He was charged with a total of seven theft from shop offences, two counts of common assault, assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage. Betts, aged 46, of Cross Green Crescent, Cross Green, admitted the offences and was sentenced to 25 weeks in prison when he appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday, August 25.

Magistrates also imposed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order which includes an exclusion from the city centre on his release from prison.

The order bars him from entering the area bordered by and including Inner Ring Road, Willow Terrace Road, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Great George Street, Inner Ring Road, Westgate, East Parade, King Street, Wellington Street, New Station Street, Swinegate, The Calls, Call Lane, High Court, Kirkgate, St Peters Street and Eastgate, except to attend court, probation, solicitors, DWP or hospital for either personal medical treatment or visiting a relative who is an inpatient.

It also prohibits him from being in possession of any drugs paraphernalia, glue, gases, solvents or aerosols intended for substance misuse, anywhere within West Yorkshire. He cannot be in possession of any medication not prescribed by a medically licenced professional and not intended for use by him, other than over-the-counter medication, anywhere within West Yorkshire.

Any breach of the order means he commits a criminal offence and can be arrested and prosecuted and could receive a further prison sentence.

Inspector Natasha Tierney, who heads the Leeds City Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Betts’ prolific offending has had a very significant negative impact on staff at several city centre businesses. Not only has he repeatedly stolen from them, but he has turned violent when challenged, causing understandable distress and upset to those involved.

“We hope this comprehensive and long-standing criminal behaviour order will be effective in addressing his behaviour on his release from prison and will also support his post-sentence supervision. We encourage the public to assist us by reporting any breaches of the order if they see him within the exclusion zone.