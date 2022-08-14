Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges at the court also heard the case of how an angry boyfriend sent a naked picture of his former partner to her friends when she refused to speak to him and an pair of ‘highly organised’ thieves caught by their own technology.

Those sentenced at the court this week included:

Judges at the court also heard the case of how an angry boyfriend sent a naked picture of his former partner to her friends. Picture: Tony Johnson

David McGregor

David McGregor travelled nearly 200 miles by plane from Dublin in order to have sex with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl in Leeds.

He had been messaging what he thought was a girl named “Sophie” on Facebook, with the intention of “becoming her boyfriend” and eventually having sexual relations with her.

However, “Sophie” was actually a paedophile hunter group, who met McGregor, 49, when he landed at Leeds Bradford Airport on June 20 this year.

Damien Lee Carter

Damien Lee Carter was described as a ‘paranoid’ former solider in court after he tied up his partner for 12 hours and beat her, knocking out her teeth.

Carter, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, put the woman through a three-month campaign of fear and persistent violence that started within days of them getting together in February.

Leeds Crown Court was told that over a five-week period, the 31-year-old would strangle her, punch and kick her and spit in her face on a daily basis, accusing her of cheating on him.

Revenge porn boyfriend

An angry boyfriend who sent a naked picture of his former partner to her friends when she refused to speak to him has been jailed.

The West Yorkshire man, who can not be named to help protect the victim’s identity, had been in the relationship for around five months with the woman before it turned sour.

She said that he objected to her talking to other people, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Michael Crosdale and Robert Fairweather

Michael Crosdale and Robert Fairweather used tracking technology on their victims’ vehicles along with their own surveillance to pinpoint their homes and identify patterns of movements.