Revenge-porn boyfriend jailed for sending explicit photo of his ex

The West Yorkshire man, who can not be named to help protect the victim’s identity, had been in the relationship for around five months with the woman before it turned sour.

She said that he objected to her talking to other people, Leeds Crown Court was told.

When she decided to ignore him, she then received messages from two friends who said they had been sent a photo of her naked – one that she had previously sent to him.

Leeds Crown Court.

On another occasion he smashed up her iPhone in a pub and after she made a statement to the police about that and the photograph, he was arrested.

He denied sending the photo, despite it being found on his mobile phone, and claims he had accidentally stood on her phone in the pub.

While out on bail, he then breached his conditions by repeatedly calling her, withholding his number but which she ignored.

Eventually she picked up and recognised his voice immediately as he began questioning why she had gone to the police about him.

He then ordered her to retract her statement, telling her he was going to get “people to come and see her”.

The man was arrested again and made no comment during his police interview.

Held on remand at HMP Doncaster, he eventually pleaded guilty to disclosing a private sexual photo, criminal damage and witness intimidation.

A victim impact statement from the woman said she suffered mental health issues caused by the photo he shared to her friends.

She also feared seeing him as he attended the same places as her.

Little mitigation was given by the defendant’s barrister Tom Jackson, after the judge, Recorder Benjamin Nolan QC, told him he would give him a 12-month jail stint.

Having spent months on remand, it means his release was imminent having served almost half of the sentence.