Ron Grahame was still serving as a city councillor for Burmantofts and Richmond Hill when he made his first court appearance before Leeds Magistrates’ Court in February 2021. He had been charged the previous December with four offences alleged to have been carried out against a girl four decades ago.

The 79-year-old, of Swardale Green, Swarcliffe, had been expected to enter not guilty pleas when his case was brought before Leeds Crown Court in March 2021. However, the hearing was adjourned after his barrister raised concerns about his fitness to enter a plea.

When the case returned to the court in July that year, a judge was told that Grahame had been assessed as being fit to enter pleas to the charges brought against him. He pleaded not guilty to attempting to rape a girl under 16 years of age between October 4, 1981 and October 4, 1982.

Former Leeds city councillor Ron Grahame outside Leeds Magistrates' Court before the first hearing back in 2021. Picture: Simon Hulme

Grahame is also charged with attempting to commit a further serious sexual offence between the same dates, and faces two charges of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, between October 4, 1980 and October 4, 1982. He entered not guilty pleas to each of those charges.

A trial had been scheduled to take place in June last year and then again in December, but it was postponed on both occasions amid concerns about Grahame’s fitness to stand trial.

During the latest hearing on Monday, Judge Simon Phillips KC was told that medical experts assessing the defendant were not due to submit their reports until April. The judge ordered that the case be listed for mention on April 28 so that any necessary trial arrangements could be made.

Crown Prosecution Service guidance states that a defendant should, wherever possible, face a normal criminal trial so that there can be a “robust and open” consideration of the evidence. It says every effort should be made, using reasonable adjustments, to ensure a defendant can participate effectively wherever possible.