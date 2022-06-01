Ron Grahame, 78, entered not guilty pleas to all charges at Leeds Crown Court last year after a medical expert's report assessed him as fit to go on trial.

The trial was due to start on Monday, but the hearing was adjourned today after Allan Armbrister, defending Grahame, asked for time for another medical report to be prepared.

This was accepted by Judge Simon Phillips QC.

Former Leeds councillor Ron Grahame

Grahame, of Swardale Green, Swarcliffe, will now go on trial on December 19. The trial is expected to last four days.

He is charged with attempting to rape a girl under 16 years of age between October 4, 1981, and October 4, 1982.

Grahame is also charged with attempting to commit a further serious sexual offence between the same dates.

He faces two charges of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, between October 4, 1980, and October 4, 1982.