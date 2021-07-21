Ron Grahame entered not guilty pleas to all charges at Leeds Crown Court after a medical expert's report assessed him as fit to go on trial.

A plea hearing was adjourned earlier this year following an application by the 77-year-old defendant's barrister over concerns about his fitness to go on trial.

That hearing was adjourned to allow time for a medical report to be prepared.

Councillor Ron Grahame.

Heather Gilmour, prosecuting, told the court yesterday that the report stated that the defendant is fit to enter pleas to the charges.

Grahame, councillor for Burmantofts and Richmond Hill, will go on trial on June 6 next year.

Read more: Convicted Leeds murderer left woman with collapsed lung and fractured ribs in horror attack months after 35-year jail term releaseGrahame, of Swardale Green, Swarcliffe, spoke to confirm his name during the hearing and enter four not guilty pleas when the charges were put to him by the court clerk.

He is charged with attempting to rape a girl under 16 years of age in the early 1980s.

He is also charged with attempting to commit a further serious sexual offence between the same dates.

Grahame faces two charges of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 in the early 1980s.

Adjourning the hearing, Recorder Darren Preston told Graham: "Your trial is on June 6 next year.

"I am sorry it is so long far away but that is the way of the world at the moment."

Grahame will next appear before the court for a further hearing in the week commencing October 4

The defendant was granted bail.

His current term of office as a councillor runs until 2022.