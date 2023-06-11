Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Crown Court: Criminals sentenced this week including paedophiles and man who infected woman with HIV

Here are nine criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week and their crimes
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 11th Jun 2023, 16:44 BST

A man who recklessly infected a woman with HIV and a predatory paedophile have been locked up in Leeds this week.

Leeds Crown Court also heard the cases of the 24-year-old man behind a “devastating” knife attack and a masked robber who terrified his victims at knifepoint.

Those sentenced in Leeds this week include...

1. Nine criminals sentenced in Leeds this week

The man behind a “devastating” knife attack on a Leeds street has been handed an extended sentence of more than 15 years. Bryant, 24, chased the victim and repeatedly stabbed him, causing serious injuries that could not have been survived without surgery.

2. Akwia Bryant

Shaw recklessly infected a woman with HIV before threatening to smash her windows if she told the police. The 43-year-old had unprotected sex with the victim without telling her he was HIV positive, and while not properly taking his medication. He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for three years and four months with a judge describing his actions as “pitiless and cruel”

3. Daniel Shaw

Kitson was jailed after robbing terrified victims at knifepoint as they awaited a taxi. Wearing face coverings, the 37-year-old and a male accomplice walked up to the women who were waiting for a taxi in Bridge Street and threatened them with knives, while making demands for their property.

4. Mark Kitson

