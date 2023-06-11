Here are nine criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week and their crimes
2. Akwia Bryant
The man behind a “devastating” knife attack on a Leeds street has been handed an extended sentence of more than 15 years. Bryant, 24, chased the victim and repeatedly stabbed him, causing serious injuries that could not have been survived without surgery. Photo: WYP
3. Daniel Shaw
Shaw recklessly infected a woman with HIV before threatening to smash her windows if she told the police. The 43-year-old had unprotected sex with the victim without telling her he was HIV positive, and while not properly taking his medication. He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for three years and four months with a judge describing his actions as “pitiless and cruel” Photo: WYP
4. Mark Kitson
Kitson was jailed after robbing terrified victims at knifepoint as they awaited a taxi. Wearing face coverings, the 37-year-old and a male accomplice walked up to the women who were waiting for a taxi in Bridge Street and threatened them with knives, while making demands for their property. Photo: WYP