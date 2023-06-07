Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds man jailed after robbing terrified victims at knifepoint as they awaited taxi

A man has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to robbing three women in an incident in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST

Mark Kitson, aged 37, of Westbourne Mount in Beeston, was sentenced to four and a half years yesterday (Tuesday) at Leeds Crown Court, in relation to the incident which occurred in Holbeck in the early hours of Sunday, 12 March this year.

Wearing face coverings, Kitson and a male accomplice walked up to the women who were waiting for a taxi in Bridge Street and threatened them with knives, while making demands for their property. A mobile phone and a handbag were handed over before the men made off on foot.

Enquiries into the robbery led to the stolen phone being recovered a short distance away. A bank card belonging to Kitson was found nearby. Kitson was arrested from his home address the following day, where clothing matching that worn by the suspects was also recovered.

Mark Kitson was sentenced to four and a half years yesterday. Picture: WYPMark Kitson was sentenced to four and a half years yesterday. Picture: WYP
Speaking after Kitson had been sentenced, Detective Constable Toby Rodgers, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “Kitson and his accomplice put their victims through what must have been a terrifying ordeal as they waited for a taxi home, and I hope that this outcome will give them some closure.”