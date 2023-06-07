Mark Kitson, aged 37, of Westbourne Mount in Beeston, was sentenced to four and a half years yesterday (Tuesday) at Leeds Crown Court, in relation to the incident which occurred in Holbeck in the early hours of Sunday, 12 March this year.

Wearing face coverings, Kitson and a male accomplice walked up to the women who were waiting for a taxi in Bridge Street and threatened them with knives, while making demands for their property. A mobile phone and a handbag were handed over before the men made off on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries into the robbery led to the stolen phone being recovered a short distance away. A bank card belonging to Kitson was found nearby. Kitson was arrested from his home address the following day, where clothing matching that worn by the suspects was also recovered.

Mark Kitson was sentenced to four and a half years yesterday. Picture: WYP