A number of criminals have been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week. Here’s a round up of all those who faced justice.

Other criminals who faced the courts included a Leeds pervert with nearly 20 previous convictions for indecent exposure and a burglar who denied a house break-in despite leaving his blood behind at the scene.

Corey Stevens

Leeds Crown Court heard how Corey Stevens “delighted” in controlling his partner and mother of his child, even when she took him back after beating her while pregnant. He took the woman’s money, restricted her communication with family and friends and would put her down with cruel names.

But his behaviour deteriorated and he turned physical, slapping, punching, kicking and even spitting at her, Leeds Crown Court was told. He was jailed for 27 months.

David Shanks

Duped by an undercover officer, David Shanks, 75, latched onto the profile, before sending pictures of his genitals and said he would “bring condoms” for the meeting with the supposed 14-year-old boy.

Shanks asked him if he wanted sex, told him he had contraception and had baby oil “in the fridge” and “could not wait” to meet him, prosecutor Beatrice Allsop told the court. He was jailed for 26 months, given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to limit his internet use and put on the sex offender register for the same period.

Stephen Pocklington

Stephen Pocklington, who has been jailed before for crimes against children, made contact with girl over Facebook Messenger earlier this month, but it was a decoy profile run by a paedophile hunter group.

Leeds Crown Court was told that the 50-year-old initially asked an innocuous question but it quickly turned sexual and over the course of two days, he encouraged her to masturbate and asked if he could perform sex acts on her. He was jailed for 32 months and put on the sex offender register indefinitely.

Piotr Anisrowicz

DNA tied Piotr Anisrowicz to the break-in at the home on Primley Park Grove, Alwoodley, on December 11, 2021, but he maintained his innocence.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the occupant left to go to work at 10am that day and returned at 6pm to find the house ransacked. A laptop and cash had been taken after the culprit had smashed a window to gain entry. He was sentenced to 21 months, suspended for 24 months, 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £500 compensation and £1,000 court costs.

Kieran Walpole

Kieran Walpole glassed his cousin on a night out just months after appearing in court for using a bottle in a separate violent attack.

The court heard how he grabbed the glass, hit it on the table and threw it at the victim’s forehead in the early hours of morning on January 20 in the Now Serving bar in Wakefield city centre. The judge jailed him for eight months, suspended for 18 months, given 25 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Daniel Stevens

Leeds Crown Court heard how Daniel Stevens “panicked” when police tried to pull him over, before he reached speeds of up to 90mph along Leeds streets where children were playing.

Police had been tipped off that he had been in the pub drinking before getting behind the wheel of his Volvo C60 shortly before 8pm on July 15. Judge Clark handed him a 10-month jail sentence and also gave him a two-years-and-nine-months driving ban.

Peter Clarke

66-year-old Peter Clarke, who has nearly 20 previous convictions for indecent exposure, looks set to receive another jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to further counts . The court heard how he subjects women to the “shocking and unpleasant experience” of exposing himself or masturbating in their presence.

Recorder Simon Jackson KC said a full probation report was required into his offending and adjourned the case for four weeks.

Wayne Robertson

In 2020, Wayne Robertson was given an indefinite-length restraining order to stay away from his ex partner but continued to pester her before punching her so hard her tooth was left embedded in her lip.

He has 43 previous convictions for 66 offences including many for domestic violence. The judge jailed him for three years and extended the restraining order, banning him from even entering the woman’s street.

Paul Rosso

Leeds Crown Court heard how Paul Rosso “controlled most aspects” of his girlfriend’s life and how he “humiliated and degraded” her by forcing her to walk with her head down in public to stop men looking at her, and removed mirrors from her home to stop her putting on make up.

Rosso would also bizarrely inspect her underwear and she was not allowed to take a bath alone. He was jailed for 27 months and given an indefinite-length restraining order to keep away from the woman.

Stephen Crawley and Kiefer Lee

A terrified elderly couple described the moment they found themselves in the crossfire of a drugs feud when two gunmen opened fired on their home.