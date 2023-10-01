Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Burglar denied break-in at Leeds home despite leaving his blood behind

A Leeds burglar who left his blood behind at the scene continued to deny any involvement.
By Nick Frame
Published 1st Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
DNA tied Piotr Anisrowicz to the break-in at the home on Primley Park Grove, Alwoodley, on December 11, 2021, but he maintained his innocence.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the occupant left to go to work at 10am that day and returned at 6pm to find the house ransacked. A laptop and cash had been taken after the culprit had smashed a window to gain entry.

The blood pinpointed Anisrowicz, but by the time they arrested him in October 2022, there was no sign of the items had had taken. The 37-year-old claimed that on the day of the burglary he had gone to buy cannabis at a house in that area, and had cut his head while at the house.

Anisrowicz's blood was found at the house, but continued to deny the offence. (pics by National World / Google Maps)Anisrowicz's blood was found at the house, but continued to deny the offence. (pics by National World / Google Maps)
He eventually admitted a charge of dwelling burglary with theft. Anisrowicz, of Kirkgate, Wakefield, has one previous conviction for driving over the prescribed limit.

Mitigating, Satpal Roth-Sharma said he had since secured a job as a warehouse operative. She said: “Since this incident he feels he has turned has life around. He no longer drinks or smokes or engages in smoking cannabis.

"There’s been a fair passage of time and he has not re-offended since that date. He feels a different individual and offers his sincerest regret and remorse.”

The judge, Recorder Simon Jackson KC, conceded that he had pleaded guilty “late in the day”, but had kept out of trouble since. He gave him 21 months’ jail, suspended for 24 months, 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £500 compensation and £1,000 court costs.