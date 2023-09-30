A thug ordered by a court to stay away from his ex partner continued to pester her before punching her so hard her tooth was left embedded in her lip.

Thug Wayne Robertson was given an indefinite-length restraining order in 2020 to stay away from the woman, whom he had been in a relationship with for 13 years which was marred by violence, Leeds Crown Court was told.

But on the morning of October 26 last year, he went to her home in Seacroft and when he refused to let him in, he hurled a brick through her window.

Two weeks later he returned to her home, and with the woman stood on her doorstep, he pushed her back inside then unleashed a barrage of punches, knocking her to the ground before kicking her six times.

Finally on May 29 this year, he was with friends on Selby Road when he noticed the woman walking along the road. His friends were heard encouraging him to attack her, so he walked up to her and hit her, causing her tooth to become embedded in her lower lip.

Prosecutor David Ward said the police eventually caught up with 39-year-old Robertson on July 7, when he punched the arresting officer in the chest before being restrained. He then gave a no-comment interview at the police station.

He has 43 previous convictions for 66 offences including many for domestic violence.

For his latest offences, Robertson, of Irwin Approach, Halton, admitted two counts of ABH, assault on an emergency worker, criminal damage and three counts of breach of a restraining order. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Andrew Semple said: “I acknowledge he has a poor record. Both he and his ex partner have been beholden to drug addiction and the police have regularly been called out.

"Looking back, he says this relationship is not a positive one, one that revolved around drugs and did not do him any favours.”

He said Robertson had since weaned himself off drugs while on remand and was being tested regularly.